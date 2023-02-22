Delhi cop beautifully sings Arijit Singh’s Roke Na Ruke Naina. Amaal Mallik, Kumaar react

A Delhi policeman became an overnight sensation after a video of him singing a rendition of a hit Hindi song left millions of people impressed. Rajat Rathor shared a cover of the song Roke Na Ruke Naina from the 2017 film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The emotional song, picturised on Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, was sung by Arijit Singh. Amaal Mallik composed the song while Kumaar wrote the lyrics.

Rathor shared the video on his personal Instagram account with the caption, “Roke Na Ruke Naina. One of my fav compositions.” According to his Insta bio, he is a singer, writer, and composer. Rathor has over 45,000 followers on the meta-owned platform who look forward to his regular posts capturing his musical talent. In his recent share, Rathor can be seen singing the song in a melodic voice along with playing the guitar on the stage. Two other cops can be seen playing musical instruments. A text insert on the video reads, “Pov: You are following your passion and duty at the same time.”

Since being shared three days ago, the video has raked up more than 26.6 million views, over 1.5 million likes, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The cop’s soulful voice has struck a chord with netizens, and many even dropped comments to share their thoughts, including the song’s music composer Amaal Mallik and lyricist Kumaar.

Amaal Mallik reacted to the video and wrote, “Incredible. Thank you.” Lyricist Kumaar also dropped a comment. He wrote, “Kya baat hai.” He also added two folded hand emoticons. “Wow! Straight from heart,” posted an individual with heart emoticons. Another added, “Beautiful.” “Best thing I saw today!” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “This has my heart.”

