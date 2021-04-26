‘Get the vaccine not the virus’: Mumbai doctor’s informative clip gets a thumbs-up from tweeple

With the worsening of the pandemic situation and increase in positive Covid-19 cases, the authorities are regularly requesting people to get vaccinated for stopping the spread of the disease. Amid these, a physician from Mumbai Dr. Tushar Shah, has come up with an informative and helpful clip to spread awareness among people about the do’s and don’ts while going to get the vaccine. The video shared on Twitter by Zucker Doctor has received much applause from netizens and it is a must-watch video.

“'How to get the vaccine and not the virus when you visit the vaccination centre', by Dr. Tushar Shah (Physician, Mumbai),” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip starts with Shah holding some boards with messages written on them. From advising people to wear double masks, the video goes on to show Shah asking people to wear gloves while visiting the vaccination centres.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on April 24, the clip has garnered over 1 lakh views and tons of reactions. The doctor’s appeal received much appreciation from tweeple in the comments section. While many thanked Shah for his informative and helpful clip, others shared other precautions that one may take while visiting a vaccination centre.

On Sunday, India marked 100 days since the start of the vaccination drive and has already administered over 14 crore doses. The drive is set to expand and include the entire adult population, i.e, all citizens above the age of 18 years under the phase 3 of the vaccination strategy from May 1.

