'Ghosted after 5 rounds': Job seeker says company discussed salary, then went silent

Waiting to hear back after multiple interview rounds can be frustrating, especially when everything seems to be going well. One job seeker shared a similar experience on Reddit after claiming the hiring process came to a standstill despite receiving positive feedback and discussing salary with the HR team.

Candidate faces uncertainty after hiring process suddenly stalls. (Representative Image)

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The Reddit user shared the post with the title, "Ghosted after 5 rounds and positive feedback. What gives?"

Describing the situation, the user wrote, "I sailed through five interview rounds, got great feedback, and even discussed my notice period and salary with HR. They said only the MD round was left."

However, things did not go as expected. The user explained that the final interview with the managing director was scheduled twice, but both meetings were cancelled.

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The post continued, "After two days of complete silence, I asked for an update. HR said there was no update yet and that they would let me know once the interview was rescheduled. It's been a whole week since my last face-to-face interview, and I'm still in the dark."

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{{^usCountry}} The job seeker admitted the uncertainty had become difficult to deal with. "Honestly, I don't know what to do. Should I keep waiting, or just cut my losses? This silence is killing me. I really wanted this job, and after acing so many rounds, I thought I'd at least have some clarity by now," the user added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The job seeker admitted the uncertainty had become difficult to deal with. "Honestly, I don't know what to do. Should I keep waiting, or just cut my losses? This silence is killing me. I really wanted this job, and after acing so many rounds, I thought I'd at least have some clarity by now," the user added. {{/usCountry}}

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How did social media react?

The post received several responses from people who had gone through similar situations during the hiring process.

One user tried to reassure the candidate, writing, "It's fairly common for interviews with someone at the level of an MD to be rescheduled. I would suggest continuing to explore other opportunities, but they should come back with a new slot for the MD interview."

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Another person shared a positive experience of their own. “Something similar happened to me, but the outcome was positive. I cleared all the technical interviews. My final interview with a C-suite executive was cancelled on the scheduled day. HR later called to say they were moving forward with my application, and I received the offer the following week.”

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While there was no update from the original poster on whether the company eventually got back, the discussion highlighted how long periods of silence during hiring can leave candidates feeling uncertain, even after several successful interview rounds.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)