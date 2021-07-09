Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Giant ‘cat’ comes to life in huge billboard in Japan’s Tokyo, video goes viral

The video shows the hyper-realistic cat on a 1,664-square-foot LED screen.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON JUL 09, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Giant 'cat' billboard installed in in Japan’s Tokyo.(YouTube/@CROSS SPACE)

In today’s edition of unusual videos that may make your jaw drop, here’s a clip showcasing a high tech billboard in Tokyo featuring a giant 3D cat. Being shared across different social media platforms, the video has now gone viral.

The video shows the hyper-realistic feline on a 1,664-square-foot LED screen. It is installed in Shinjuku district in Tokyo. The video opens to show the cat walking above a high-rise and also meowing.

A Twitter user shared the video. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than five million views and the numbers are only increasing.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered tons of comments. Another Twitter user also shared a video to showcase the nighttime view of the cat.

The reply too has gathered nearly one million views – and counting.

What are your thoughts on this incredible installation?

