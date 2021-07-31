Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch

The video of the panda cub playing with a ball prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 03:04 PM IST
The image shows a giant panda cub playing with a ball.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)

“Cute” is probably that word that will come to your mind after seeing this video of a giant panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji. The video, shared on Insta, is a delight to watch and may leave you with a huge smile on your face.

“If there was a competition to see who could balance a ball on their paws in the most adorable manner, giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji would receive a perfect score!” reads the caption shared with the video.

The clip opens to show the cub playing with the ball. At one point in the video, he even gets stuck inside a bucket and his mama comes to his rescue.

Take a look at the super sweet clip:

The video has been shared about 17 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 62,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of love-filled comments from people.

“Lol. It’s either “get me out mom” or it’s “boy what are you doing ” either way so dang cute,” wrote an Instagram user imagining a conversation between the panda cub and its mama. Expressing a similar notion another individual shared, “Xiao: mom, mom, moooooooom!!!!!! Mei: oh good grief kid, I’m coming!! Don’t get in that bucket again!!”

“He is just the absolute best! Along with mom too of course!!” commented a third. Many also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video of the baby panda?

