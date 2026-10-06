Gig worker couple earns 1 lakh monthly, enrolls child in school ‘with 1.5 lakh annual fees’

Reflecting on the real-world impact of gig economy jobs, Snabbit senior director Sai Kiran Singanamala shared a story on LinkedIn about how joining the company helped an employee increase her household income to nearly ₹1 lakh, alongside her husband, who worked as an auto driver.

An exec shared that the gig-worker couple’s household income increased after the woman started working. ((Representational image created using AI).)

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“A few days ago, I spoke to one of our experts who has been with us for just 4 months,” Hyderabad-based exec Sai Kiran Singanamala wrote on LinkedIn.

Also Read: ₹75,000 spends ₹1.4 lakh on daughter’s education: ‘Main padha-likha nahi hoon’">Auto driver earning ₹75,000 spends ₹1.4 lakh on daughter’s education: ‘Main padha-likha nahi hoon’

He claimed, “She told me she was able to put her child in a school with ₹1.5L annual fees. Her husband is an auto driver, and together they now earn around ₹80K– ₹1L a month.”

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{{^usCountry}} The man continued, “It made me realise how much a woman earning ₹30–40K can change a family’s life. Better education. More financial security. More confidence.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man continued, “It made me realise how much a woman earning ₹30–40K can change a family’s life. Better education. More financial security. More confidence.” {{/usCountry}}

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What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “Absolutely. I genuinely feel this is the strata which holds immense potential and requires major disruption and investments, for the whole society to progress and become better.”

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Also Read: 'He drove an auto for 35 years so we could study': Daughter’s tribute to father goes viral

Another commented, “Absolutely! When a woman starts earning, the impact often ripples through the entire family. Stories like these remind us that meaningful employment is about dignity, empowerment, and creating a better future for the next generation.”

A third posted, “When a woman earns, a family's future changes. Jobs create income, but skills and respect create confidence. Beautiful story.” A fourth expressed, “This is what meaningful entrepreneurship looks like... when one woman’s growth becomes an entire family’s hope. I would know.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)