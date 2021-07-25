Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Girl creates portrait of Shankar Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes, he shares video

"Have never seen anything like this!! So so amazing ! I'm honoured and touched!" Shankar Mahadevan wrote while sharing the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 04:34 PM IST
A part of the image shows a snippet from the video shared by Shankar Mahadevan.(Instagram/@shankar.mahadevan)

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan shared a video on Instagram that has now created a chatter. The clip shows a girl named Anaisha Lakhani creating a portrait of Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes. To say that the recording is awe-inspiring would be an understatement. The clip has now won people’s hearts.

Mahadevan shared the video along with an appreciative caption. “Have never seen anything like this!! So so amazing ! I'm honoured and touched!” he wrote.

The video shows the girl using Rubik’s cubes to create a perfect portrait of the singer. What makes the video even more delightful to watch is the background score – it’s the title track of the film Dil Chahta Hai sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

Take a look at the video:

The clip, since being shared a day ago, has gathered nearly 28,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments where people praised the girl’s skills.

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “Magnificent,” shared another. Many wrote “awesome” to express their reactions to the video.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Shankar Mahadevan?

