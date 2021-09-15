Girl dances to Deepika Padukone’s Deewani Mastani, her moves wow people

If you are someone who loves Bollywood songs, then chances are you have heard the hit number Deewani Mastani from the 2015 film Bajirao Mastani featuring actor Deepika Padukone. Now a video related to the song has created a buzz online. It is a dance on the song by a girl.

Shared on Instagram, the video shows the girl dancing to the tune while wearing a similar outfit that Deepika Padukone wore in the original version. “Create your own fairy tale,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the clip:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 45,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Hum yeh choti si #Deepika ke deewane hogaya,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow… superb,” commented another. “So beautiful, perfect dance,” expressed a third.

Here's the song Deewani Mastani featuring Deepika Padukone:

What are your thoughts on the video?

