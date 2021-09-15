Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Girl dances to Deepika Padukone’s Deewani Mastani, her moves wow people
trending

Girl dances to Deepika Padukone’s Deewani Mastani, her moves wow people

The video of the girl dancing to Deepika Padukone’s Deewani Mastani was shared on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 02:54 PM IST
The image shows the girl dancing to Deepika Padukone’s Deewani Mastani.(Instagram/@tania_and_sony)

If you are someone who loves Bollywood songs, then chances are you have heard the hit number Deewani Mastani from the 2015 film Bajirao Mastani featuring actor Deepika Padukone. Now a video related to the song has created a buzz online. It is a dance on the song by a girl.

Shared on Instagram, the video shows the girl dancing to the tune while wearing a similar outfit that Deepika Padukone wore in the original version. “Create your own fairy tale,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the clip:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 45,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Hum yeh choti si #Deepika ke deewane hogaya,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow… superb,” commented another. “So beautiful, perfect dance,” expressed a third.

Here's the song Deewani Mastani featuring Deepika Padukone:

What are your thoughts on the video?

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Wonder Woman

‘Stars, they're just like us’: Nasa shares how, posts viral pictures

Met Gala looks get meme makeover, including a few food-related ones

Timelapse video of aurora over blue ocean wows people, goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP