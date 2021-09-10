Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Girl in Maharashtra bags record for limbo skating under ten bars. Watch
trending

Girl in Maharashtra bags record for limbo skating under ten bars. Watch

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram to share the amazing video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 10:30 AM IST
The image shows Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma, hailing from Maharashtra, creating the record.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

A video showcasing a record created by Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma, hailing from Maharashtra, has left people in awe. The clip shows her bagging the record for ‘Fastest time to limbo skate under ten bars.’

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram to share the amazing video. They also wrote that Sharma completed the feat in 1.69 seconds.

Back in 2014, she attempted a world record in the field of roller-skating, reports a blog by GWR. However, soon her interested shifted to limbo skating and she worked hard to achieve success in that field.

Take a look at the video that shows Sharma creating the record:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared about eight hours ago. The post has gathered more than 76,000 likes till now and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“This is something deserved,” expressed an Instagram user. “Her ankles aren't real,” exclaimed another. “She is amazing,” expressed a third.

Sharma is also using her fame as a record holder to bring attention to a charity close to her heart, ‘Save the Girl Child’.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
guinness world records instagram maharashtra
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dog’s picture taking session gets a photobomb twist. Video shows how

Mama monkey holds baby’s tail to keep it from running away. Watch

Yuvraj Singh posts throwback picture from childhood with a sweet caption

Ranveer Singh’s double ponytail hair style sparks meme fest
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP