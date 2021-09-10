Girl in Maharashtra bags record for limbo skating under ten bars. Watch

A video showcasing a record created by Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma, hailing from Maharashtra, has left people in awe. The clip shows her bagging the record for ‘Fastest time to limbo skate under ten bars.’

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram to share the amazing video. They also wrote that Sharma completed the feat in 1.69 seconds.

Back in 2014, she attempted a world record in the field of roller-skating, reports a blog by GWR. However, soon her interested shifted to limbo skating and she worked hard to achieve success in that field.

Take a look at the video that shows Sharma creating the record:

The video has been shared about eight hours ago. The post has gathered more than 76,000 likes till now and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“This is something deserved,” expressed an Instagram user. “Her ankles aren't real,” exclaimed another. “She is amazing,” expressed a third.

Sharma is also using her fame as a record holder to bring attention to a charity close to her heart, ‘Save the Girl Child’.

What are your thoughts on the video?