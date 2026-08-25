Girlfriend leaves 3,400 kiss marks on car. Gwalior cops make man wipe them off, fine him 5,500

A man was issued a challan for ₹5,500 by Gwalior police after he was seen driving and performing a stunt in a car covered by 3,400 kiss marks. The man's partner reportedly spent hours creating the lipstick marks.

A car covered in kiss marks. (X/@ANI_MP_CG_RJ)

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Car owner Aditya Sikarwar told local media that his girlfriend did it as a part of a “foreign trend” and social media stunt. However, none of them was aware that it was illegal.

The police took notice of the matter after the video of the car covered in kiss marks surfaced on social media. "Two days ago, a video went viral on social media showing a car with lipstick-like marks on its body moving in the City Centre area," Traffic Police Inspector Abhishek Raghuvanshi told reporters on Monday.

Sikarwar told NDTV, “A female friend of mine made it. I had parked the car and stepped away, and she created the marks. I had posted the video on Instagram." He continued, "My friend thought that if we did this, the video would go viral, so we posted it. It did go viral. She covered the entire car with the marks.”

Why was he fined?

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{{^usCountry}} Reportedly, the police imposed the fine on Sikarwar for “modifying the vehicle”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reportedly, the police imposed the fine on Sikarwar for “modifying the vehicle”. {{/usCountry}}

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After the police officials found the car, they took the owner to the local police station and fined him under the Motor Vehicles Act. Additionally, the cops also made him wipe away all the lipstick marks from the car’s body.

ANI shared a video showing the car. The news agency tweeted, “Traffic Police seized a car with lipstick marks for performing dangerous car stunts on city roads after an Instagram video went viral. Under 'Operation Eagle,' police tracked the vehicle, issued a ₹5,500 challan, and seized the car for traffic violations.”

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What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “What dangerous stunts were being performed? How does the unique art of lipstick marking violate the traffic rules?” Another commented, “Why but why?”

How did the man react?

"She spent about three and a half hours working to create 3,400 lipstick marks all over the car and then uploaded a video of it on social media," Aditya Sikarwar said.

He added, “Since I wasn't aware that doing so was illegal, after the police action, I cleaned the entire car body to remove the lipstick marks and paid a fine of ₹5,500. One should never do anything that violates the law.”

(With inputs from PTI)