Girl’s accent challenge video on random Bengali phrases and words will leave you in splits

If you are a regular user of social media, you may have seen at least one video of accent challenge. Under this trend, people share hilarious videos by saying random words or phrases in different Indian languages in reply to the comment that their accent is “so good.” Just like this Instagram user who posted a video of her saying different things in Bengali. There is a chance that what she says and the way she says them may leave you laughing out loud.

Instagram user Aishika Majumdar posted the video on her personal page. She also shared that she decided to do the video after a similar clip of hers previously gained immense response from people. This particular video shared on Instagram shows her saying some of the very basic words and also things that a Bengali mom may say.

In the video she says the Bengali words for many things like pigtail, lizard and even balloon. That is not all, she also shares how moms generally react on different issues like giving a gift or asking their kids to bring back their water bottle from school or even determining the haircut their children should get.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted on June 15. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 78,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few also shared how the video is relatable.

“Accuracy,” shared an Instagram user. “Idk why I laughed at balloon,” posted another. “Relatable,” expressed a third. “I remember locks phase in school,” commented a fourth. “I don't understand a word but it's so cute and hilarious,” wrote a fifth.

