Girls dance to Shehnaaz Gill, Yashraj Mukhate's Boring Day. Watch viral video

This video shared on Instagram went viral where two girls were seen dancing to Shehnaaz Gill and Yashraj Mukhate’s recent Boring Day song.
A screengrab of the viral Instagram Reels video where two girls dance to Shehnaaz Gill, Yashraj Mukhate's Boring Day. (instagram/@anwita_thedancingdiva)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 07:00 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Recently, Yashraj Mukhate had taken to his Instagram page to share a song Reel - Boring Day. It immediately hit it off with the viewers and went viral. In it, one can also see Shehnaaz Gill, a snippet of whose moments on the set of Bigg Boss was used in order to make this meme song. This viral song has sparked a trend on social media where people are seen dancing to it. This viral dance video is no different where two girls are seen shaking a leg to Boring Day.

The two girls in this video are seen enacting the whole clip, while they also do some quirky dance steps along with it. The most famous lines of this song go something like, “Such a boring day, such a boring people.” The two girls are seen mouthing these lines as well as doing some dance moves that go with it.

The caption that the video was posted with, reads, “Such a boring people. Super funny and cool mix by our all time favourites.” In the caption, they also tagged Yashraj Mukhate and Shehnaaz Gill.

Watch it here:

This video was posted on Instagram on January 21. It went viral instantly and has gathered more than 1.2 lakh likes so far. The video has also received various supportive comments, including that of Yashraj Mukhate himself.

“Ayeeee soooo good,” Mukhate posted, along with a fire and some laughing emojis. “So creative and funny,” commented another. “Haahahaha loved it,” posted a third. “Superb,” complimented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this viral Instagram Reels video?

shehnaaz gill yashraj mukhate viral video instagram
