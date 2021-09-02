Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Girl’s joyous reaction on meeting ‘mermaid’ for the first time is incredible to watch
trending

Girl’s joyous reaction on meeting ‘mermaid’ for the first time is incredible to watch

“How would you react if you saw a mermaid for the first time?" reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The image shows a woman dressed as a mermaid.(Instagram/@ironshoremermaid)

It is sweet, it is heartwarming and it is a video you will love to watch over and over again. It is a clip showcasing a girl’s joyous reaction on meeting a ‘mermaid’ for the first time. This is a clip that may leave you very happy.

The video is shared on the official Instagram page of Mermaid Montana. It is a place where performers dress up as the mythical sea creatures and swim in the water.

“How would you react if you saw a mermaid for the first time? Never forget that there is magic in this world!” reads the caption shared along with the post.

Take a look at the magical video:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 47,000 likes. It has also gathered tons of love-filled comments.

“I am sure she will never forget this!” wrote an Instagram user. “I so desperately want to create magic like this for kids,” expressed another. “How sweet that she wanted everyone to see!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Swiss Army Knife of plant kingdom

Researchers meet whale shark passing with a few ‘passengers’. Watch

Iconic Nokia 3310 completes 21 years, post about it sparks varied reactions

Video showcases ‘special’ talents of pet deer in a cute and funny way
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP