Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

A video of a glass octopus captured by a team of researchers have now fascinated people. There is something incredible about watching the animal showing off its see-through skin while gliding through water.

The video was shared on Schmidt Ocean Institute’s Instagram page a few days ago. “The Glass Octopus is a nearly transparent pelagic species of octopus found worldwide in tropical and subtropical latitudes. The only visible features of the octopus are its optic nerve, eyeballs, and digestive tract (the silvery piece in the middle),” reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.

The video left people mesmerised and many shared various comments to express their astonishment. Some wrote either “stunning” or “amazing” to express their reactions.

“She's beautiful and incredible!” wrote an Instagram user. “What a fabulous looking creature,” shared another. “Incredible,” posted a third.

It’s extremely rare to capture glass octopuses on camera because of the depth in which they swim., reports Daily Mail.

“The Ocean holds wonders and promises we haven’t even imagined, much less discovered,” said Wendy Schmidt, co-founder of Schmidt Ocean Institute, cites a statement published by the organization. “Expeditions like these teach us why we need to increase our efforts to restore and better understand marine ecosystems everywhere–because the great chain of life that begins in the ocean is critical for human health and wellbeing.”

