Globe-trotting on two wheels: Malaysian couple's epic 33-year motorcycle journey

A Malaysian couple's passion for motorcycles has been a driving force in their 33-year marriage. Datin Noraliza Abd Rahman and Datuk Taha Ahmad, both 56, have traversed the globe on two wheels, exploring new destinations and deepening their bond, The Star reports. Their journey began in the mid-90s when they rode to Golok, Thailand, on a Kawasaki. Representative (Pexel)

Their journey began in the mid-90s when they rode to Golok, Thailand, on a Kawasaki Vulcan 800, just a few years into their marriage. From there, their passion for motorcycling only grew, taking them across borders and through mountainous landscapes.

Over time, the couple transitioned from easy riders to touring bikes. They now ride a Honda Gold Wing GL1800 and a BMW R 1250 GS Adventure for their long-distance expeditions. “The touring bikes give us the speed, power, and comfort we need for longer rides,” Taha shared.

The couple ensures they embark on at least one extended trip each year, often alongside their close-knit biking community. “Together with our close friends, we’ve been making annual trips to Thailand,” said Noraliza, who considers Thailand her favourite destination. Taha added that most riders prefer Thailand due to its “food, safety, road conditions, and affordable hotels.”

Exploring Asia's most scenic routes

Their motorcycle adventures have taken them across ASEAN countries, India, and Pakistan. Among their most memorable trips was the Himalaya expedition from Delhi to Leh, India, where they crossed the Khardung La, the world’s highest motorable pass. Another highlight was their Pakistan Autumn Ride to the Pakistan-China border and a 14-day Borneo Ride covering Kuching to Kota Kinabalu.

Taha often participates in organised rides, including a 21-day event from Medan to Bali promoting Visit Malaysia Year. He and his friends also arrange independent charity rides across Malaysia and Thailand.

With their daughters managing the family’s chicken and frozen meat supply business, the couple now enjoys greater freedom to travel. Their upcoming plans include a Balkan ride in April and a hiking trip to Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal next October. Noraliza dreams of riding through Africa, while Taha hopes to one day ride to Makkah for Umrah.

Preparation plays a key role in their travels. Taha handles the motorcycles’ maintenance, while Noraliza plans the packing and itinerary. “We pack for functionality—five sets of clothes each, a small stove, and emergency food supplies,” Noraliza explained.

The couple prioritises safety and never rides without full gear. Taha advised aspiring motorcyclists to start small and emphasised the importance of resilience. “Riding isn’t something you take up on a whim. Start small, get comfortable on two wheels, and work your way up,” he said.

As they prepare for their annual year-end ride to Thailand, Taha and Noraliza hope their daughters will one day embrace the same adventurous spirit that has defined their lives.