Home / Trending / 'Gol gappe vs pani puri': Tweet on street snack leaves tweeple divided
trending

'Gol gappe vs pani puri': Tweet on street snack leaves tweeple divided

The Gol gappe vs pani puri tweet has left people with lots of thoughts.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Gol gappe vs pani puri post has prompted people to share all sorts of comments (representational image).(Pixabay)

Call it pani puri or gol gappe or puchka, there is no denying this is a street food type which most people absolutely love to gobble. You maybe someone who thinks “What’s in a name” and enjoys all these variations of the street food but not everyone thinks the same. Probably, that is the reason a post on “gol gappe vs pani puri” has now left tweeple divided.

A Twitter user shared two images and captioned one of them as “This is gol gappe” and the other image as “This is pani puri.” What has captured people’s attention and created a chatter is the image the Twitter user shared for pani puri.

Take a look at the post:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Howrah shop unveils ‘sweet’ statuettes of PM Modi, CM Mamata Banerjee

Volunteers put fluorescent collars on strays, aim to prevent road accidents

Nearly 700 couples in Vegas line up to get wedding licenses for this unique date

Curious cats experience snowfall for the first time. Watch adorable video

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 5,600 likes and tons of comments. People shared which one they like more. Also, some shared images of the other variations of the street food like puchka or pani batashe.

What do you think of the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter post
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP