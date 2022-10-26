Golden retriever dog makes ‘human soup’ in this viral video. Watch

Pets are always up to one thing or the other in their signature, adorable little ways. And this video that has recently been shared on Instagram and has been going viral ever since, shows something similar on part of an extremely cute golden retriever dog. The video opens to show how the cute dog intends to make some ‘human soup.’ Yes, you read that right. As it progresses, viewers get to see that the dog adds some ‘ingredients’ into the soup as well. If you are still confused, it is best for you to note that this ‘soup’ is in fact the bathtub in which the dog’s human can be seen recording this video from.

The video has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to this golden retriever dog who can be seen in the video. Its name happens to be Xena and it has over 2.37 lakh followers on its page who look forward to daily updates in the form of photos and videos. “These ingredients are key,” reads the caption that has been shared along with it.

Take a look at the dog video right here:

Shared on October 14, this video has received over 59,500 likes on it already.

“I bet that tastes delicious,” commented an Instagram user. “What an excellent chef,” complimented another individual. “The dirty sock gives it a little spice,” hilariously remarked a third.