Golden retriever dog shows off her impressive collection of accessories. Watch

If you are fond of videos showcasing adorable dogs then this one is definitely a must-watch. In the video, a golden retriever dog shows off her impressive collection of accessories and it’s just adorable to watch. The video may make you say aww and you may end up watching it on the loop.

The video was posted on the Instagram page jadethegoldengirl one day ago. The page is dedicated to a golden retriever named Jade. It has received more than 20,000 views so far. The clip shows Jade showing off her impressive collection of accessories. She is seen wearing different hats and shades and looking adorably cute. The dog is seen wearing six different pairs of hats and sun glasses in the video. “Another one and another one and quite a few more! My collection of accessories is never ending!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has received more than 3,000 likes. It also prompted netizens and other dog accounts to post various comments.

“The most stylish,” commented a dog account named lifeofsterlingnewton. “Very impressive! Love all your swag!” wrote another. “Never ending and so impressive!!” said a third. “We love all your adorable hats and sun glasses. All your lovely accessories. You always look so beautiful my sweet Jade,” reads another comment.

Jade, the golden retriever dog, has more than 21,000 followers on Instagram.