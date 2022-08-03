Golden Retriever dog sits at kitchen door just to give mom some company. Watch

The bond that is shared between pets and humans even when it is absolutely unspoken, is a delightful one to behold. Just like in this one Instagram video where a Golden Retriever dog can be seen waiting for his mom outside the kitchen. “Pehle hame lagta tha ye sirf khana mangne k liye baithta hai aise [At first, we used to think that he is sitting there just to ask for food] but as he is growing, we are also growing understanding towards each other. He sits to stay near me all the time. He never crosses that kitchen line until I call him myself. He is the sweetest boy,” reads the caption accompanying this dog video.

This video has been shared on the Instagram page dedicated to this adorable Golden Retriever dog named Oreo. The pooch has over 16,500 dedicated followers on this page on which photos and videos of its daily adventures and general cuteness are shared regularly. There is a good chance that this video will make you want to absolutely squish this fur ball, owing to how sweetly he sits at the door of the kitchen while his mother cooks.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 22, the video has gotten more than 2.52 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "He is super cute... Gib him all the treatos ASAP." "Same as our mummy's cat, she just loves my mother unconditionally. Sometimes it's like she is her real child. Whenever mummy gets late for sleep due to housework, she meows at her constantly to sleep, if my mummy leaves her for one day, she gets really upset with mummy," another user adds. A third response shares, "Very cute company to mom.... look at her face. ..she enjoyed the kitchen work with a beautiful furry babe."