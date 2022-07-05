Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Golden Retriever dogs play and one of them takes a tumble. Watch

The video that shows two Golden Retriever dogs playing with their human was posted on Instagram.
The image has been taken from the video posted on Instagram. (Instagram/@sadie.and.tucker)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 07:09 PM IST
ByArfa Javaid

There is no dearth of videos online that shows pet parents playing with their dogs. Such videos lift our mood almost instantly and bring a smile to our faces. Just like this video that shows two dogs playing with their human. The video is adorable, and there are chances that you end up watching it on loop.

The video was shared by an Instagram page dedicated to dogs. "No chonks were harmed during the production of this reel," reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram with several hashtags, including #nothingcangowrong and #goldenretriever. The video shows two Golden Retrievers, Tucker and Sadie, playing with a branch their human is holding. A text insert on the video reads, "Nothing can go wrong."

Since being shared a day ago, the video has amassed 10,600 views and nearly 700 likes. The share has also prompted people to express their thoughts in the comments section.

"Haha, this happens to us all the time," reads a comment posted from an Instagram page dedicated to dogs named Winston and Copper. "I can't," posts another with laughing emoticons. "Oopsie! Just a little bit vertically challenged. I feel this way at the grocery store with the top shelf!" expresses a third page dedicated to dogs. "No one saw that right- Sadie," comments an individual. "Hahaha this is so cute," says another. "Oh no hahaha," posts a third.

