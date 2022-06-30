Golden retriever puppy ‘decorates’ house with toilet paper. Watch funny video

People that have a dog as a pet can never have a dull day in their life as their fur babies keep them occupied with their cute antics. It is always adorable to watch videos of puppies being naughty or making mischief. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a golden retriever puppy “decorating” its human’s house.

The video was posted on the Dogs of Instagram page just 22 hours ago and it has received more than 5.21 lakh views so far. The video shows a golden retriever puppy taking toilet paper in its mouth and rolling it from the washroom into the house. An older golden retriever doggo is seen lying in the room and not reacting to the puppy as it looks too tired. “Just doin’ a decorate,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 23,000 likes and several comments.

“Omg that looks fun,” commented a dog account. “Definitely his house,” wrote another along with a laughing emoticon. “Hahaha while the other pup is like I can’t with you anymore,” said a third. “The older dog is like ‘get y’all child, I’m on break,’” reads another comment.

The Instagram account that posted the original video is named the_moose_page.