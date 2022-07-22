Golden retriever sits on sibling’s head while trying to convince it to play. Watch

Play fights are common among siblings. Turns out, the habit isn’t restricted to humans but can be seen amid dogs too – or at least that is what this video shared on Instagram suggests. The video shows what a golden retriever did to convince its sibling to play. There is a chance that the video will leave you chuckling.

The video was posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Charlie. “When your big bro has had enough of your shyt,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a dog lying on the floor. Another pooch is seen sitting on its head. What makes the videoeven more funny to see is the text inset appearing on screen.

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 1.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“You guys are so silly,” commented an Instagram user. “Gorgeous they are,” expressed another. “Yep!!!!! My house the same thing! Hehe! They just need to chill and play! Right friend? Love your GeorgiabBuddy and friend, Charlie,” posted a third. “OMG...this is my St. Shepard and her chocolate lab big sister,” shared a fourth. “I think you’re winning this wrestle game,” wrote a fifth.