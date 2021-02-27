Home / Trending / Google shares Dos and Don’ts to follow until everyone gets vaccinated
trending

Google shares Dos and Don’ts to follow until everyone gets vaccinated

“Even after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, continue to wear a mask and maintain distance until everyone is vaccinated,” Google wrote while sharing the images.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Google shared this image on Instagram along with two more.(Instagram/@googleindia)

The world is still fighting with the pandemic. Thankfully, with different countries developing vaccinations, people are looking forward to the day when everyone will get vaccinated. However, until that happens, it is essential for everyone to follow the safety guidelines properly. Google has now shared a post related to the same. They posted ‘Dos and Don’ts’ to follow until everybody gets vaccinated. Consisting of different graphics, the post shows how to take care of oneself amid the ongoing pandemic.

“Even after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, continue to wear a mask and maintain distance until everyone is vaccinated,” they wrote while sharing the images. They also urged people to follow updates from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to get information regarding Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The images remind people of the importance of wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, and washing hands.

Take a look at the post:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hubble spots comet that found ‘temporary parking place’ near Jupiter. Watch

Google shares Dos and Don’ts to follow until everyone gets vaccinated

People dine with Audrey Hepburn and Jon Hamm wax figures at New York restaurant

Cat missing for 15 years reunites with its human. Here's their story

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 3,900 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Great share,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hand washing is required,” shared another.

What do you think of Google’s post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram pic google india

Related Stories

trending

Hera Pheri meets The Mask in this Mumbai Police tweet with a message

PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:47 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP