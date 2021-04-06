Home / Trending / Google’s advisory doodle asks people to stay safe and wear masks
trending

Google’s advisory doodle asks people to stay safe and wear masks

The animated artwork by Google shows all the letters of the search engine wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 12:35 PM IST
The image shows all the letters of the word Google wearing masks.

Google, on April 6, shared a doodle to spread awareness regarding the rising cases of Covid-19. The doodle shows all the letters wearing masks. The proper use of masks has been strongly recommended by doctors to keep the virus at bay.

‘Wear a mask, save lives,” reads a part of the blog post about this advisory doodle. The animated artwork shows all the letters of the search engine wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. “Masks are still important. Wear a mask and save lives. As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread by following these steps,” the blog adds.

The image shows the Google doodle.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IFS officer shares adorable footage of fishing cat family, wows netizens

White House press briefing gets surprise visit from Easter Bunny

Specially-abled man’s video about acing life’s hurdles may leave you inspired

Woman’s swift dress change during performance stuns netizens. Watch

The blog also gives some important details about protecting oneself and others by regularly washing hands with soap, maintaining hygiene and contacting a medical professional if any kind of fever or cough occurs.

Google also shared a message of hope via a clip shared on Twitter. Check it out here

What are your thoughts on this informative doodle?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
google doodle
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP