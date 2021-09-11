Gordon Ramsay reacts to video showcasing ‘lava’ being poured over hot dog. Watch

Chef Gordon Ramsay often takes to Instagram to share various kinds of videos. In his latest share, he posted a clip that captures his reaction to another video showcasing someone pouring ‘lava’ over a hot dog.

The chef shared the video on Instagram. “American football is back tonight….but please don’t do this at your tailgates this weekend!!” he wrote while sharing the video. In his caption, he referred to the National Football League 2021.

The video opens with Ramsay thinking that the hot yellow molten item being poured over the hot dog is some sort of heated mustard. However, soon he says "Seriously? Lava on a hot dog."

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared just a day back on September 10. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 3.7 lakh likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments. While some expressed their reactions to the hot dog video, a few reacted to the response by Gordon Ramsay.

“This is horrible,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hottest dog I’ve ever seen. Never a good thing to burn your sausage,” shared another. “I think it’s slightly overcooked,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?