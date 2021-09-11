Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Gordon Ramsay reacts to video showcasing ‘lava’ being poured over hot dog. Watch
trending

Gordon Ramsay reacts to video showcasing ‘lava’ being poured over hot dog. Watch

Gordon Ramsay took to Instagram to share the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 04:07 PM IST
The image is taken from the video shared by Gordon Ramsay.(Instagram/@gordongram)

Chef Gordon Ramsay often takes to Instagram to share various kinds of videos. In his latest share, he posted a clip that captures his reaction to another video showcasing someone pouring ‘lava’ over a hot dog.

The chef shared the video on Instagram. “American football is back tonight….but please don’t do this at your tailgates this weekend!!” he wrote while sharing the video. In his caption, he referred to the National Football League 2021.

The video opens with Ramsay thinking that the hot yellow molten item being poured over the hot dog is some sort of heated mustard. However, soon he says "Seriously? Lava on a hot dog."

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared just a day back on September 10. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 3.7 lakh likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments. While some expressed their reactions to the hot dog video, a few reacted to the response by Gordon Ramsay.

“This is horrible,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hottest dog I’ve ever seen. Never a good thing to burn your sausage,” shared another. “I think it’s slightly overcooked,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gordon ramsay instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

73-year-old man smoothly skateboards, video wows netizens

‘Dancing’ lemurs at England’s Chester Zoo amuse people, their pictures go viral

British High Commissioner shares tweet about enjoying vada pav in Mumbai

Robert Irwin releases massive green sea turtle back into the wild. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP