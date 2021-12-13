Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gordon Ramsay shares pics of his son on 'cat walk,' netizens can't stop laughing

The photos posted on Instagram show Gordon Ramsay’s two-year-old son Oscar, taking their cat on a ‘walk.’
The photos show Oscar Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay's son, taking their cat on a ‘walk.’ (instagram/@gordongram)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 02:11 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Celebrity chef and Internet’s favourite, Gordon Ramsay, recently took to Instagram to share four super cute pictures of his son Oscar Ramsay. In them, the adorable toddler is seen taking his cat for a 'walk' but it may not look like how you think it does.

In these pics posted to his Instagram page, Oscar, who is all of two - looks very happy as his confused catto can barely understand what exactly is happening. However, the fluffy cat can be seen to have submitted to the toddler's attempts at getting it to ‘walk’ upright like a human would.

He tagged his son’s Instagram page in the caption that accompanies this set of photos and continued by saying, “on a cat walk,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Take a look at the pics shared by Gordon Ramsay:

Uploaded around 17 hours ago, this post has garnered more than 1.4 lakh likes and varied comments from friends and fans alike.

Chef Jack Arnold took to the comments section and posted, “He’s getting so big.” Amanda Saab, former Masterchef contestant and successful chef, commented “Haha, so cute.” Another individual posted, “The cat looks as disappointed as Gordon does when he's served a microwaved salad.”

What are your thoughts on the pictures?

