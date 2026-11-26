Gordon Ramsay is known for his fiery temper, sharp criticism in the kitchen and hit television shows. But away from cooking, the celebrity chef has another passion that may surprise some of his fans. The BBC has announced that Ramsay will be the new lead host of Top Gear, which is set to return in 2028 after being put on hold following Andrew Flintoff's crash during filming in 2022.

Gordon Ramsay has a long-standing passion for luxury cars. (Left: Instagram/@gordongram, Right: Pexels) more less

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Ramsay's interest in cars goes back years, and his collection includes some rare and expensive models. A 2025 Yahoo Autos feature by AxleAddict offers a glimpse into the vehicles associated with his garage. Here are some of the cars that have featured in recent reports about his collection.

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1. Aston Martin Valiant

One of the rarest cars associated with Ramsay is the Aston Martin Valiant. Only 38 examples were built. The road-legal, track-focused model has a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine producing 735hp.

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Aston Martin Valiant

2. Aston Martin Valour

{{^usCountry}} The Valour was created to mark Aston Martin's 110th anniversary, with production limited to 110 cars. It has a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine and a six-speed manual gearbox, giving it a more traditional sports car feel. 3. Aston Martin Valhalla {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Valour was created to mark Aston Martin's 110th anniversary, with production limited to 110 cars. It has a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine and a six-speed manual gearbox, giving it a more traditional sports car feel. 3. Aston Martin Valhalla {{/usCountry}}

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Ramsay was spotted with an Aston Martin Valhalla in London in February 2026. The brand's first series-production hybrid supercar combines a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with electric motors to deliver a total output of 1,065hp.

4. Ferrari Daytona SP3

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is part of the marque's exclusive Icona series. Only 599 examples were made. Its naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine produces 829hp, and Ramsay's white example has been spotted in London.

Ferrari Daytona SP3

5. Ferrari Monza SP2

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Another rare Ferrari in his collection is the Monza SP2, a two-seat speedster with an open cockpit. It is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine producing 800hp. The SP1 and SP2 models had a combined production run of 499 cars.

6. Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta

The open-top version of Ferrari's hybrid hypercar is among the most exclusive vehicles associated with Ramsay. Only 210 examples were made. Its hybrid powertrain combines a V12 engine with an electric motor.

Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta

7. Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate

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Ramsay is also reported to own a DBS 770 Ultimate, the final and most powerful version of the DBS range. Its twin-turbocharged V12 engine produces 759hp. Aston Martin made 300 coupe versions and 199 convertibles.

8. Porsche 918 Spyder

The Porsche 918 Spyder combines a 4.6-litre V8 engine with two electric motors. Its hybrid powertrain produces a combined 875hp, making it one of the most powerful cars in Ramsay's collection.

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Porsche 918 Spyder

9. McLaren Senna

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Named after Formula One legend Ayrton Senna, this McLaren is designed for high-performance driving. Its twin-turbocharged V8 engine produces 789hp, and only 500 examples were manufactured.

10. Land Rover Defender 110 SVX Spectre

This Defender has a connection to the James Bond film Spectre. Modified for the 2015 film, it features oversized tyres, reinforced suspension and a roll cage. Ramsay is reported to own one of the surviving stunt vehicles.

Ramsay's love for cars goes beyond collecting them. He has also taken his vehicles to Brands Hatch for track days, as Motor Authority reported. With Top Gear returning in 2028, viewers will get to see this side of the chef too.

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