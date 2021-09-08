Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Gorgeous’: Video of beautiful tapir calf wows people. Seen it yet?

San Diego Zoo took to Instagram to share the video of the tapir calf.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 04:45 PM IST
The image shows the beautiful tapir calf.(Instagram/@sandiegozoo)

In today's edition of cute animal videos, here is a clip that showcases a beautiful Malaysian tapir calf named Sinar Cahaya. There is a chance that you will end up watching the sweet video over and over again.

San Diego Zoo took to Instagram to share the video. "Our watermelon lost his stripes, but gained a name. Meet Malaysian tapir calf Sinar Cahaya which translates to "ray of light". A tapir calf's unique coloring serves as an excellent form of camouflage in the dappled forest light of their native habitat in Malaysia. They tend to lose this watermelon mojo around 6 months and turn into tiny adults like Sinar Cahaya," they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the sweet clip:

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered more than 16,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

"Should have named him "Oreo". Two chocolate wafers with creme filling," joked an user. “Gorgeous. Absolutely gorgeous,” shared another. “Love these guys, they look like they are dipped in paint, gotta love nature,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

