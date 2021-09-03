Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Graceful ballet performance of healthcare worker wins hearts. Watch viral video

University of Utah Health took to Twitter to share the wonderful video of the ballet performance.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 05:50 PM IST
The image shows a graceful performance by a healthcare worker.(Twitter/@UofUHealth)

A video of a healthcare worker named Teva Martinson has now won people’s hearts. The clip shows him giving an impromptu ballet performance. There is a possibility that the wonderful video will leave you mesmerised too.

University of Utah Health took to Twitter to share the wonderful video. “A moment of pure joy at University of Utah Hospital,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show Martinson opening his shoes to engage into a surprise a ballet performance. The video also shows an elderly woman playing a piano.

The video is so heartwarming that chances are you will end up watching it more than once.

The clip, since being shared two days ago, has gathered more than 99,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments.

“OMG! Who is that,” asked a Twitter user. To which, the university replied, Teva Martinson, a phlebotomist at u of u health!”

“Amazing! Also, does anyone know the song?” shared another. “How beautiful and how healing to have live piano music in a hospital. It created this moment and, I'm sure, countless more,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

