‘Gracefully strong’: Woman flawlessly splits in saree, video is a must-watch

Videos showcasing people’s talents are among the best content to watch on the Internet. This Instagram video of a woman acing some tough poses while wearing a saree is an amazing addition to that category. Shared on Instagram by the woman named Rukmini Vijayakumar herself, the video may leave you saying “Wow” multiple times.

The clip starts with Vijayakumar flawlessly acing poses like a headstand and a full split. “The things we can do in a well draped saree!!” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on April 10, the clip has garnered over one lakh likes and tons of good wishes. People couldn’t stop lauding Vijayakumar’s talent and showered the comments section with clapping hands and heart emojis. Many also pointed out how tough it is to do the poses while wearing a saree.

“WOW! Gracefully strong! Love it,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful. Such an inspiration,” commented another. “That smooth flip, so gorgeous,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?