Grand proposal goes wrong as ring falls in sand, netizens react

Many people plan grand proposals and wish to surprise their partners in the most adorable way. They often plan for months, gather friends and family, purchase a ring, and make the moment perfect for their new beginnings. However, at times, these grand proposals may take a turn and go wrong. Something similar recently happened with this couple.

Instagram user Sai shared a video of her boyfriend proposing to her at the beach. Her boyfriend had set up fairy lights on the sand with a few candles and had a huge sign that read 'Marry Me.' As he is proposing, he accidentally drops the ring in the sand. Then several people help to find it.

In the post's caption, the woman wrote, "Pro tip from my fiancé: don't propose with a loose ring on the sand."

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked by more than 300 people. The post has also received several comments.

Take a look at the reactions below:

An individual in the Instagram comments section wrote, "Lol, so cute and funny at the same time." Another person posted, "It's one to remember, haha." "Thats a scene! Lol," posted a third. Many others have also congratulated the couple.