Grandma bowls a strike like a boss, her video is impressing tweeple. Watch

If you’re looking for something to blow your mind, look no further than this video of a gradma bowling like a total boss. Her video, shared on Twitter by her proud grandson, has impressed many and is going viral. The clip will likely leave you in awe too.

The video has been shared by Sudarshan Krishnamurthy, a resident of Winston-Salem in North Carolina, US, according to his Twitter handle. “Hi Twitter, please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose,” says the caption shared along with the video.

Just 15 seconds long, the video shows the grandma, dressed a yellow saree, releasing the bowling ball. Seconds later you can see it’s a strike as all the pins fall down. She then casually turns around and fixes her mask and acknowledges the people cheering for her.

Watch the video below. Chances are this grandma will impress you just as she has so many tweeple.

Shared earlier today, the video has collected over 80,000 likes and more than 11,000 retweets and still counting. People have posted several comments for the video. While many applauded the grandma for the feat, others wrote about her reaction at the end of the video. Take a look:

