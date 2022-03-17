Grandpa sees new-born granddaughter, reunites with doggo after being ill. Watch

There are several videos on the Internet that show the first meeting between grandkids and their grandparents. And for justifiable reasons, these videos often are quite heart-warming and emotional for viewers to watch. The love that the grandparents have for their new-born grandkids without even knowing them at all, just instils more hope in humanity. This video that has been posted on Instagram by Good News Correspondent, shows exactly that kind of a moment between a grandpa and his new-born granddaughter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show how a grandpa, after a period of prolonged illness and hospitalisation, is being rolled out in a wheelchair by a nurse. After coming out of the hospital, he gets to see his new-born granddaughter for the first time and is handed the baby as he looks delightedly at her. Another cute thing that follows is that he also gets to reunite with his adorable pet dog named Pebbles.

“Grandfather who has been ill meets his new-born granddaughter Emilia for the first time. He was also reunited with his dog Pebbles,” reads the caption that this heart-warming video was uploaded to Instagram with. There is a good chance that this video might make you quite emotional and have you reaching for the tissues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the sweet and heart-warming video below:

This video was posted on Instagram around 11 hours ago and it has so far garnered more than 6,800 views. It has also gathered many comments from people who couldn’t stop admiring this moment of beautiful bonding between the grandpa and his granddaughter. Many Instagram users took to the comments section to post crying face, heart and praying hands emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on this video that is equal parts adorable and emotional?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON