Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / 'Guardian angel': doggo takes care of mom when her leg was hurt. Watch
trending

'Guardian angel': doggo takes care of mom when her leg was hurt. Watch

Golden Retriever Olive’s mom had got hurt in her leg. This is when hooman Dad told Olive to help take care of mom. Olive could be seen with a very concerned expression.
‘Guardian angel’ golden retriever doggo Olive - taking care of hooman mom's leg. (instagram/@olivesetty)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 01:26 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

Dogs can not only be our most trusted and loyal friends but also the most caring and loving of family members who will never judge you and always be there by your side when you need them the most.

In this video that has recently taken over Instagram, we can see how this very cute Golden Retriever doggo called Olive, has taken care of its hooman mom so well when she got hurt in her leg.

“My Momma says I am her guardian angel,” reads the caption to this video.

The video tells the story of what happened through text insertions all through it. Here, we get to know that Olive’s mom had got hurt in her leg. This is when hooman Dad told Olive to help take care of mom.

Olive could be seen all through the video with a very concerned expression and it was evident that it was lost in thoughts about mom, questioning if she will be okay and if so, how soon?

RELATED STORIES

Soon enough, we could see that Olive had picked up everything that needed to be done in order for its mom to heal as soon as possible.

Be it reminding him to put some ice pack on her wound or giving it plenty of snuggles and kisses so her foot heals with the power of love that can overcome all negativity and setbacks in life.

Watch the video where Olive nurses mom back to health right here:

“Cutie pie,” said an individual.

While others said things like: “I want this love”. This was followed by kissing emojis for the thoughtful pooch.

“Made me cry,” confessed another.

Are you convinced that in sickness or health, doggo will not leave your side?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dogs
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cute duck and bunny sit in a basket in true cottage core aesthetic. Watch

Secret the dog plays hopscotch perfectly, practises for 'Squid Game'. Watch

Baby sea turtle in Australia takes first swim, video takes over Instagram. Watch

Kitten 'purrito' Coco meets cat Fritter for first time, snuggles ensue. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP