'Guardian angel': doggo takes care of mom when her leg was hurt. Watch

Dogs can not only be our most trusted and loyal friends but also the most caring and loving of family members who will never judge you and always be there by your side when you need them the most.

In this video that has recently taken over Instagram, we can see how this very cute Golden Retriever doggo called Olive, has taken care of its hooman mom so well when she got hurt in her leg.

“My Momma says I am her guardian angel,” reads the caption to this video.

The video tells the story of what happened through text insertions all through it. Here, we get to know that Olive’s mom had got hurt in her leg. This is when hooman Dad told Olive to help take care of mom.

Olive could be seen all through the video with a very concerned expression and it was evident that it was lost in thoughts about mom, questioning if she will be okay and if so, how soon?

Soon enough, we could see that Olive had picked up everything that needed to be done in order for its mom to heal as soon as possible.

Be it reminding him to put some ice pack on her wound or giving it plenty of snuggles and kisses so her foot heals with the power of love that can overcome all negativity and setbacks in life.

Watch the video where Olive nurses mom back to health right here:

“Cutie pie,” said an individual.

While others said things like: “I want this love”. This was followed by kissing emojis for the thoughtful pooch.

“Made me cry,” confessed another.

Are you convinced that in sickness or health, doggo will not leave your side?

