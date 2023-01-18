‘Guess this station’: Railway Minister shares stunning pics of railway line, asks people to name them

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has posted several pictures of a snow-clad railway station surrounded by scenic mountains and has asked his followers to guess its name. He even shared a hint in the caption. It says, “Heaven on Earth.” The unusual yet interesting share by the Railway Minister expectedly attracted several eyeballs. While many rushed to the comments to share their guesses, some even remarked how strikingly beautiful the location is.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Guess this station!,” wrote Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while sharing the pictures on his official Twitter handle. He even tagged the Ministry of Railways in his tweet, thereby giving another hint that the station is located in India.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Union Minister shared the photos a few hours ago on Twitter. They have since then amassed more than 2.6 lakh views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also raked more than 12,600 likes and a flurry of responses and retweets.

Here’s what people shared:

“Is it Surat?” enquired an individual. “Jammu & Kashmir,” guessed another. “Qazigund railway station at Jammu and Kashmir,” wrote environmentalist and entrepreneur Siddharth Bakaria. “Wow, a very beautiful railway station. Heaven on earth,” shared a fourth. “Indian Switzerland,” commented a fifth. “It looks like heaven!” posted a sixth. Many in the comments wrote that it is Jammu and Kashmir’s Qazigund railway station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON