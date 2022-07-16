Guinea pig performs 16 tricks in one minute, sets world record

Guinness World Records often post updates on its social media handles about incredible records set by animals worldwide. Just like this stunning world record achieved by a guinea pig from North Carolina. The organization, in a blog, explained how the guinea pig learnt tricks to earn the world record title for the 'most tricks performed by a guinea pig in one minute'.

Guinness World Records shared the video of the world record attempt on their official Facebook page. "Most tricks performed by a guinea pig in one minute - 16 by Coco and Gwen Ford," they wrote on Facebook while sharing a video. The video shows a guinea pig named Coco performing tricks on the commands of his human Gwen.

Watch the stunning video below:

Since being shared two days ago, the video has accumulated over 40,000 views. It has also amassed more than 1,000 likes and varied comments.

"Cute and smart," wrote a Facebook user with several emoticons. "So cute," posted another. "Never realized Guinea pigs were so trainable, wow," expressed a third. "Congrats Coco!" commented a fourth.

According to a blog by Guinness World Records, "Coco is an intact male, Abyssinian guinea pig of approximately 4-5 years old. Gwen fostered and later adopted him from an animal shelter in December of 2018. Due to Coco's abundance of energy and curiosity, Gwen began training him through a trick certification program. He soon learned over 70 tricks and became a certified Trick Guinea Pig Champion."