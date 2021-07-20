Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gujarat students design motorbike that runs on both petrol and electricity
Gujarat students design motorbike that runs on both petrol and electricity

The Dean of the Mechanical department of the college, Dr Maniar, described how students of the seventh semester came up with the idea to modify the existing engine of a bike that runs on petrol.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Students of VVP Engineering college came up with the innovative idea of this bike that can run for almost 40 km on a fully charged battery.(ANI)

At a time when fuel prices are sky-rocketing, students of an engineering college in Rajkot, Gujarat have designed and built a motorbike that runs not only on petrol but electricity as well. Students of VVP Engineering college came up with the innovative idea of this bike that can run for almost 40 km on a fully charged battery.

"The main reason for developing this is that fuel prices are skyrocketing. There are many issues with e-vehicles like high price, slow charging, etc. So, we thought of a vehicle that can run on both," he told news agency ANI.

The rider of this innovative bike will have the option of using the bike on battery or on petrol. Two separate switches have been provided to change the mode of fuel for the bike.

"The students have attached four separate batteries. The battery takes six hours to completely charge. The fully-charged battery can run for 40 km with a maximum speed of 40 km per hour by using one unit of power at a cost of 17 paise," he added.

The Twitter post has garnered over 500 likes and tons of appreciative comments from netizens. “Great achievement for the student,” congratulated a Twitter user. “Excellent work,” commented another.

