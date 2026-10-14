Gujarat woman meets MrBeast on Day 365 of her challenge, gets 9.5 lakh for helping others: 'I saw all the good she’s done'

YouTube star MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has gifted $10,000 (approximately ₹9.5 lakh) to Maya Gupta, an Indian woman from Gujarat who spent a year trying to meet him while helping people in her local community.

MrBeast handed Gupta $10,000 to support her community work. (Instagram/@mrbeast)

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Gupta finally met the YouTuber on Day 365 of her challenge, bringing an end to a year-long mission that she documented on social media. During the meeting, MrBeast said that he had noticed her efforts to feed people in her community and wanted to recognise her work.

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“This is Maya, who’s been feeding her local community for the past year and tagging me in all her videos,” he said in a video shared on Instagram. “I saw all the good she’s done for her community over the last year. I wanted to give her a present, he added.

He then handed Gupta $10,000 to support her community work. Gupta indicated that she intended to share the money rather than keep it all for herself and continue helping others.

Watch the video below:

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Who is Maya Gupta?

{{^usCountry}} Gupta began her challenge in Surat, Gujarat, with the goal of meeting MrBeast, one of the world’s most popular YouTube creators. She used her Instagram account, @mayaforbeast, to document her progress, regularly tagging MrBeast in her videos and sharing updates on her attempts to reach him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta began her challenge in Surat, Gujarat, with the goal of meeting MrBeast, one of the world’s most popular YouTube creators. She used her Instagram account, @mayaforbeast, to document her progress, regularly tagging MrBeast in her videos and sharing updates on her attempts to reach him. {{/usCountry}}

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Throughout the year, she documented her work to feed people in her local community. As the days passed, her mission attracted an online following, with viewers keeping track of her progress.

(Also Read: MrBeast gets married to Thea Booysen, shares first pics from wedding: ‘I found MrsBeast ❤️❤️❤️’)

How Maya Gupta finally met MrBeast

A breakthrough came in September, when Gupta revealed that MrBeast had asked for her email address and WhatsApp details. The development raised hopes that her repeated attempts to contact him would finally lead to a meeting.

She continued sharing updates with her followers before the meeting took place on the final day of her challenge, bringing 365 days of effort to an end.

Social media reactions

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Following the meeting, social media users congratulated Gupta on completing her year-long challenge and praised MrBeast for recognising her community work.

“Congratulations Maya. You deserve this,” one user commented.

“Congratulations Maya. Thanks MrBeast for this,” another wrote.

A third user said, “Finally, Maya’s dream came true. Thank you.”