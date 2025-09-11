Gurgaon cab driver returns 2 lakh MacBook left behind in car, refuses money from grateful student

A college student from Gurgaon has shared a heartwarming story on Reddit about how a cab driver returned a MacBook worth ₹2 lakh that was left behind in his cab. The Redditor called it a moment of pure relief when the cab driver returned the MacBook.(Pexels/Representational Image)

According to the post, the student (@RAOUGRA) had two bags: a personal bag and a laptop bag borrowed from a friend. The MacBook had been borrowed over the weekend and was meant to be returned that day.

“How I almost lost a 2 lakh laptop in a cab. I am so, so lucky to be writing this with a smiling face today,” the caption of the post reads.

Cab driver returns forgotten MacBook:

“This morning, I called a cab to go to my college. I was carrying two bags one was my usual bag, and the other was my friend’s laptop sleeve/bag,” the student explained in his Reddit post.

After reaching campus and heading to the canteen, the friend asked the Redditor about the laptop.

At that moment, the student realised the MacBook had been left in the cab, and they then tried to call the cab driver several times but received no response.

“My mind almost accepted that it was gone,” the Redditor adds.

Rushing back to the college gate with a friend, the Redditor saw the cab driver already waiting for them. The driver was holding the laptop bag and speaking with the security guards.

The driver explained that his phone was in the cab when he came to the gate to return the bag.

The Redditor offered him ₹500 as a thank you, but he refused.

“Despite my repeated requests, he said I was like a kid to him. It truly felt like humanity is still alive. May God always be kind to this cab bhaiya," the Redditor adds.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@RAOUGRA/Reddit)

Reddit reacts:

The post drew wide appreciation, with Redditors praising the cab driver’s honesty and kindness. Many called the gesture a reminder that humanity still exists.

One of the users commented, “Moments like this restore our faith in humanity.”

A second user commented, “I lost the laptop, filed theft FIR as it was the only way to get a laptop of free replacement laptop. Later, I came to know it was in the office. Told the police that I got the laptop, but had to struggle really hard to close that FIR.”

“Be careful next time. Such things happen. God Bless,” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)