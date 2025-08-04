Mumbai auto driver returns extra 500 paid by mistake; Redditor recalls the encounter with gratitude

In a world where kind gestures often go unnoticed, one honest act by a Mumbai auto driver is now winning hearts online. An honest Mumbai auto driver returned extra ₹ 500 paid by mistake during a ride from Juhu beach to Vile Parle station.(Pexels/Representational Image)

A Reddit user (@Electronic-While998) recently shared his emotional experience after mistakenly paying ₹553 instead of ₹55 during a short ride from Juhu beach to Vile Parle station. The user, who had just moved to Mumbai, was already disheartened after being scammed by a taxi on his first day in the city.

“I was lost in thought and didn’t realise I had paid ₹500 extra until I reached the station and opened my phone to buy a train ticket,” he wrote in his Reddit post. “The auto had already left. I was devastated.”

Auto driver returns extra money without hesitation:

In his post, the Redditor mentions he enquired at the nearby auto stand, but no one could identify the driver. Then, he checked his payment history and found the mobile number linked to the transaction. Calling it in desperation, a woman first answered and disconnected. On the second attempt, the auto driver, Anil ji, answered.

“Bhaiya, chinta mat kijiye,” he assured gently.

To the Redditor’s relief, Anil ji not only confirmed he had received the money but also returned the extra amount of ₹500. He returned ₹500 even though it meant a ₹2 loss for himself.

The Redditor later sent ₹100 as a thank you and called to express gratitude. Anil ji simply replied, “Koi baat nahi bhaiya.”

Check out the viral post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@Electronic-While998/Reddit)

Internet reacts:

The post quickly gained attention online, with many users praising the auto driver’s honesty and kindness. People said it was rare to come across such genuine behaviour, especially in a big city like Mumbai.

One of the users, @Sungkd, commented, “It's good that the driver was honest and returned you the money, please be extra cautious next time.”

A second user, @annagarg, commented, “I can understand what you went through. New city can be stressful, and am glad you had a good experience.”

Another user, @BriefTime1221, commented, “Believe me, there are many such people in Mumbai. I honestly don’t even recollect how many times people have been helpful.”

Many users called the auto driver a true gentleman and said this story was a reminder that goodness still exists in everyday life.