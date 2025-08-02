Mumbai auto driver abruptly halts ride mid-way, then questions woman’s life choices: ‘Itni door kyun job liya

A passenger who booked an auto to her office claimed she faced an unusual situation after the driver stopped the ride midway and then allegedly questioned her life choices. The individual posted that the driver was almost near her destination when he allegedly said he could not drive anymore, adding that he should have never accepted the ride. An individual claimed that her auto driver in Mumbai questioned her life choices. (Representational image). (Unsplash/the_squirrel_head)

“Yesterday, my auto driver dropped me off 1 km before my office. Mid-ride. Because ‘madam, itna dur nahi jaa sakta’”. (Total 19 km so he drove for 18 km),” the individual wrote on LinkedIn. She claimed that after stopping the ride, the driver went ahead and questioned her life choices.

According to the passenger, the auto driver allegedly asked her why she was working at a place so far away. “Itni door kyun job liya?”

The woman claimed that he also calculated her salary and launched a rant about how he should never have accepted the ride.

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “18 km of dedication, and 1 km of unsolicited life advice. Auto rides in India really do offer full-stack experiences.” Another remarked, “That's a lot of km for an auto ride.” A third joked, “Mad Auto Fury Road.”

Auto driver uses Instagram while driving:

In a separate incident, a post about an auto driver scrolling through Instagram while driving sparked outrage on social media. A Bengaluru man claimed on Reddit that his ride to his office, which usually takes 20 minutes, ended up taking longer after the driver started driving slowly to check his social media feed.

The individual wrote, “As soon as I got into the auto, the driver briefly glanced at the map and then minimised it. I assumed he was familiar with the route,” the post read. “But to my surprise, he immediately opened Instagram and started scrolling—while driving with one hand,” adding that when the driver came across a post by actor Sreeleela, he slowed down the auto right in the middle of the road to explore her profile.