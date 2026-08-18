Gurgaon employee on the fence about leaving 16.5 LPA job for 4 lakh pay hike

An X user has explained why his cousin, working at American Express in Gurgaon, is on the fence about leaving her job despite being offered a better salary and title. Amit Arora shared a post explaining the various reasons why his cousin is confused about staying at Amex, where she is earning ₹16.5 lakh per annum with eight years of experience.

The employee weighed the pros and cons of switching for a ₹4 lakh hike. (Representative Image)

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“My cousin sister with 8 YOE in recruitment and currently works at American Express in Gurgaon,” he said, adding that her salary is ₹16.5 lakh per annum.

Arora explained that Alvarez & Marsal recently approached his cousin with an offer of ₹20.5 lakh per annum. However, she is uncertain about leaving her “comfortable” job at Amex.

The dilemma

According to Arora, everyone told his cousin to take up the offer from Alvarez & Marsal since it offers a ₹4 lakh hike on her current CTC and a better designation — she would get the title of Senior Associate.

However, his cousin has several reasons to stay on at Amex. For one, the company gives her excellent work-life balance. For another, she has supportive managers.

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{{^usCountry}} At American Express, she also gets “Very little daily pressure, a flexible office routine and a relatively stable environment,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At American Express, she also gets “Very little daily pressure, a flexible office routine and a relatively stable environment,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

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There are also downsides to her current role, he added. Arora explained that his cousin has “been at the same level for a while, and moving up would likely require an internal switch or waiting for the right opportunity.”

The offer from A&M

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The offer she got from A&M would give her a ₹4 lakh hike on her current salary, along with better career prospects.

However, she has no idea whether the job, if she were to take it up, could match the work-life balance she currently enjoys.

“But she doesn’t know what the new environment will actually be like. More pressure? Longer hours? Different management culture?” he said.

Add to that is the constant fear of layoffs which has the Gurgaon woman wondering whether she should quit a stable job for just a ₹4 lakh pay raise.

“So her dilemma isn’t really: Which company pays more?” Arora explained. “It’s: Do I protect the comfort I’ve built, or take a calculated risk for faster career growth?”

Post sparks conversation

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He ended his post by asking X users what they would do in her position.

“A ₹4L hike isn't worth trading peace of mind for, but staying stuck in a comfortable routine for too long is often the costliest career risk of all,” wrote one X user.

“Not worth losing good work life balance for that small hike,” another agreed.