‘Haathi mere saathi’: Amul celebrates The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar win with a doodle

The Elephant Whisperers, a 41-minute Tamil documentary, bagged an Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards. It competed alongside Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger at the Gate. Director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga accepted the award on the Oscars stage. Set in Tamil Nadu’s Madumalai Tiger Reserve, the documentary revolves around an indigenous couple named Bomman and Belli, who are entrusted with an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Indians are jubilant over the historic win and sharing celebratory posts on social media, Amul too shared an adorable doodle featuring animated versions of Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga with Oscars. The doodle also features an elephant and the Amul girl beside it. The texts “Haathi Mere Saathi!” and “Amul Jumbo Taste!” also appear on the doodle. “#Amul Topical: The Elephant Whisperers wins Best Documentary Short Film at Oscars!” wrote Amul while sharing the doodle on Instagram.

Take a look at the doodle below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has accumulated close to 76,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also raked several comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the doodle:

“Always eager to see the sketches from Amul,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Woah.” “You always bring the best!” commented a third. A fourth wrote, “He he. Nice one!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON