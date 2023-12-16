Hairdresser shaves his head to support a customer fighting cancer. Watch

In an act of solidarity, a hairdresser shaved his hair for his long-time customer fighting cancer. A video shows not just his gesture, but the customer’s reaction to it. While some were left teary-eyed after watching the clip, others shared they were praying for the woman fighting cancer.

The image shows a hairdresser shaving his head to support his customer in her fight against cancer. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

The video is posted on the Instagram page Goodnews Movement. “Hairdresser's friend/client for the last 10 years is fighting cancer and undergoing chemotherapy,” they wrote.

They also shared a quote from the hairdresser. “I would never let you go through this difficult time alone. I want you to know, my friend, that you are not alone in this fight! It's just a phase, hair will grow back and we're in this together! I had never let my hair grow so long, it took more than 2 years of care and growth, maybe it was for this purpose, to support you during this difficult time!” he shared.

The video opens to show him shaving his customer’s hair, and she is visibly in tears. After a few seconds, the hairdresser uses a shaver to shave his head too. Once the woman notices it, she breaks down into tears and hugs him.

Take a look at this emotional video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, the share has accumulated nearly 4.9 lakh views. The post has also collected close to 23,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Plenty of people fight cancer alone. Some are very fortunate to have friends or family that care,” posted an Instagram user. “These videos are always so touching. Cancer is such an ugly beast and this kind of support is always so heartwarming. Wishing this lovely lady a full recovery,” added another. “Sweetie, it hurts so much less falling out if you shave it first. I promise you’re beautiful with or without hair,” joined a third. “Love this. They look so beautiful. Despite their pain, there is so much love in their hearts for one another,” wrote a fourth.