Hajmola chai anyone? Netizens share mixed reactions to this tea recipe

After a taxing day, numerous individuals seek comfort in a steaming cup of tea. Whether it's the aromatic masala chai or refreshing green tea, a sip of their preferred brew can provide instant relaxation. While we are familiar with these well-known tea flavors, have you ever encountered Hajmola chai? Surprisingly, a street vendor was spotted concocting this unique blend recently, sparking a variety of reactions from netizens.

Netizens share mixed reactions to Hajmola chai recipe.(Instagram/@Yash Shivhare)

The video begins showing a man mixing sugar, ginger, mint, and brewed tea together. Then he crushes a small Hajmola packet and adds the mix to the chai. Then he finally stirs and serves it. This video was shared on Instagram by user Yash Shivhare.

Watch the making of this Hajmola chai here:

This video was shared on June 14. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 10,000 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, “Now only Hajmola chai was left to see.” A second added, “There is a punishment written for doing this.” In contrast to these comments, a person shared, “Those who think this is weird, please give it a try.” Another added, “Acceptable.”

