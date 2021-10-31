Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Nasa shares video of ‘scary spiderweb’ in space, posts ‘Watch, if you dare’
trending

Nasa shares video of ‘scary spiderweb’ in space, posts ‘Watch, if you dare’

Halloween 2021: Nasa took to Instagram to share the video.
Halloween 2021: The video has prompted people to post varied comments.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 06:06 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

The social media pages managed by Nasa on Instagram are treasure troves for people who love space-related content. Often, various kinds of posts are shared on those pages, including the ones celebrating special occasions. Just like this share that is posted for Halloween. This is a share about a ‘scary spiderweb’ in space spotted by Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope.

The space agency shared the post two days ago. They wrote, “Happy (almost) Halloween! Hubble’s seen a number of scary cosmic objects, but nothing compares to a recent image of a “spiderweb” in space. Watch, if you dare" along with the video.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being shared, has gathered over 3.3 lakh views. It has also accumulated various comments.

“You NASA have a great imagination and sense of humor,” wrote an Instagram user. “Cringe and awesome at the same time,” posted another. “I love you so much. Thanks for making learning fun. Happy Halloween!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Nasa?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram hubble space telescope
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Huge humpback whale swims around in Antarctica, incredible video will wow you

Dog practices ‘mean face’ expression while looking at a mirror. Watch

The curious case of Norman Pritchard

Amazon’s Diwali ad on unsung Covid heroes leaves people emotional. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP