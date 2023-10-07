Halloween Costume Ideas, based on your zodiac sign

This Halloween let's make sure your costumes and true to who you are! And if that is the motivation then what better represents you than your own sun sign? This Halloween let's make sure your costumes and true to who you are!

“Your sun sign and its interrelationship to other signs give you a wealth of information to work with, as well as a source of inspiration for role-playing on Halloween,” says Angel Dawn, an international psychic astrologer and spiritual teacher.

Aries (March 21 to April 19): Gory Monster

Aries, you know it as well as the others that you want to stand out this Halloween. This year, bring out your gory and spooky side with your costumes. A zombie costume with fake blood and guts pouring out might inspire your festive craze.

If that feels too much, you can always go for one of your favourite superheroes.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): Royalty

Taureans, love and fancy luxury, be it in life or holiday celebrations. Therefore, it would only be fitting for you to go for something truly regal and iconic. Royalty could be the queen of England or the queen of pop. You could be Diana or Beyonce and rock it like you usually do.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20): Artwork

Quick-witted and intellectual Gemini loves to be the centre of attraction everywhere they go. You use your wit to stand out in a crowd and therefore, what better inspiration for you this Halloween than works of art? Dress up as a Van Gogh work or DIY a Picasso, you can do it all.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22): TV Characters

Cancerians are all for emotions and connections. So on this festive day bring it out with your favorite character from a TV series. You could raise the temperatures as Damon from Vampire Diaries or you could catwalk like Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): Famous Icons

Leos believe in themselves a lot more than any other sign. Why not bring this streak into your Halloween costumes this year? Spice up the game as Madonna or rock it as Elvis this time.

Also Read: Teal Pumpkins have a deeper meaning this Halloween, check out what it is

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): Book Characters

Elizabeth, Darcy, Hardin Scott, and Tessa. Reminds you of something right? Your literary prowess will get no better time to shine through than this Halloween when you can find inspiration between the pages and create a detail-oriented costume of your favourite character from a book.

Libra (September 2 to October 23): Fashion Icons

Libras you are all for aesthetics and style. This Halloween what better than to combine your vogue with a vogue icon? You can Kim Kardashian it at parties or maybe Anee Hathway your way through them.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21): Witch

Fall is the season of Scorpios. Your intense and enigmatic personalities are lit for the spooky festivity. Take inspiration from movies or books to dress up as a witch or a fortune-teller.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21): Pop culture Archaeologists

Sagittarians are always learning and gaining knowledge. So for your curious souls, who would match you better than Indiana Jones or Lara Croft? Go ahead and embrace your curious souls this Halloween.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): Classic Monsters

Capricorns stick to the best, and the best is always classic. A mummy or a Frankenstein monster will satisfy a Capricorn soul, in order to keep the real Halloween spirits up.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Aliens

Aquarius does find itself a bit different than the rest of the world at times. So this gory day ace your uniqueness by dressing up as an alien. However, as always you can always give it a touch of your creativity.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Mermaid

Water signs should lean for an aquatic costume this Halloween. You could be a mermaid, Aquaman or Mera. The beauty in the world attracts you at all times so why not represent it Pisces?

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!