‘Happy splashes’: Elephants enjoy bath in the stream as caretaker lovingly watches. Video

A heart-warming video capturing elephants splashing around in a stream has surfaced online, winning hearts across the internet. The clip was shared on Instagram by Lek Chailert, the founder of the Save Elephant Foundation in Thailand. A riverside bath video of elephants went viral.(Instagram/lek_chailert)

The footage shows a group of elephants enjoying a refreshing bath by a riverside, surrounded by a lush green forest. With the freedom to move and play, the animals can be seen using their trunks to splash water over themselves and each other. Their caretaker, Chailert, remains close by, watching over them and ensuring their comfort and safety, a scene that beautifully reflects the trust between the elephants and their human companion.

Caption sparks smiles

The video was uploaded with the simple caption, “Bath time.”

Within hours, the post began gaining traction, and it has already garnered more than 22,000 views.

Internet reactions

The comments section quickly filled with admiration and affection. One user remarked, “I love this so much, everyone is enjoying bath time.” Another added, “Bath time is the best time.”

Some viewers pointed out the elephants’ playful behaviour, with one comment reading, “They have a built in hose.” Another wrote, “Living their best life,” while a cheerful admirer said, “Happy splashes.” A further comment captured the mood perfectly with, “How adorably they are enjoying.” “The comments together capture the joy viewers felt as they watched the gentle giants relishing their time in their natural habitat.