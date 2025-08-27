'Gentle side of nature’s giants': Heartwarming video shows baby elephant enjoying its first bath

A heartwarming video has captured a newborn baby elephant enjoying its very first bath, and it has quickly gone viral on social media. The adorable video shows the baby elephant splashing around in the water, clearly delighted by the new experience. Its playful movements and an innocent smile have melted hearts around the world. Newborn baby elephant takes its first splash, and the adorable video has gone viral on X.(@MrLaalpotato/X)

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @MrLaalpotato, with the caption, “Newborn elephant enjoying its first bath.”

In the video, the baby elephant can be seen smiling and standing calmly as it enjoys its very first bath, gently splashing in the water.

X users have been loving the adorable video of the baby elephant enjoying its first bath. Many were amazed at how calmly the little elephant stood in the water, smiling throughout.

Check out the video here:

Baby elephants often show curious and playful behaviour, exploring their surroundings, playing in water or sand, and interacting with others.

They can be seen smiling, splashing gently, and moving around with a sense of wonder, reflecting their innocent and joyful nature.

Here's how people reacted to this adorable video:

One of the users commented, “That baby elephant has more self-care routine in 5 minutes than I’ve had all year.”

A second user commented, “That looks like ice being poured on him.”

“The gentle side of nature’s giants,” another user commented.

Curious baby elephant wanders into Kerala school:

In another viral video, a tiny elephant calf is seen wandering around the school compound in Kerala, moving curiously among the open grounds. Students watch from a distance, wide-eyed and excited, as the little calf explores the area.