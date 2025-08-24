Grandma elephant joyfully spins rubber ring in the mud: ‘Age is just a number’

A delightful video of an elderly elephant has captured the attention of social media users, proving once again why elephants are admired for their intelligence and playful nature. The clip, shared on Instagram by the account Elephant Nature Park, shows Grandma Payom, an ageing elephant, cheerfully playing with a painted tyre in a lush, muddy patch surrounded by trees. An elephant playing with a painted tyre in a muddy field charmed the internet.(Instagram/elephantnaturepark)

(Also read: Elephant topples mini truck in viral video, internet stunned: 'Wildlife is not entertainment')

The video is accompanied by a heartwarming caption that reads, “Age is just a number! Grandma Payom reveals her inner child with the cutest rubber ring skills, showing that you’re never too old to play!”

Watch the clip here:

Internet applauds the playful spirit

The short yet charming clip has already garnered more than twenty thousand views, and sevaral comments. Many users praised Grandma Payom for her joyful spirit. One viewer remarked, “She not only plays, she’s good at it too.” Another expressed happiness, writing, “Indeed, it’s so good to see her enjoying herself because she chooses to play, not because she’s made to turn tricks for an uncaring audience.”

(Also read: Elephant finds pure happiness playing with ball in video, internet melts over heartwarming sight. Watch)

The appreciation did not stop there. A user commented, “Such a sweetheart. She deserves a lot of happiness. May she bring her inner child out and explore with joy.” Another shared, “I come here to get my daily fix of these elephants and this video is precious!”

The comments also reflected affection for her playful innocence. Someone wrote, “She’s beautiful, so cute playing with her toy tyres,” while another admirer summed it up with, “Cuteness beyond any reach.”